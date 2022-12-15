‘When is enough, enough?’: Sister of Uvalde massacre victim testifies to Congress

The older sister of a child who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting has asked Congress, "When is enough, enough?"

Faith Mata addressed policymakers and gun rights advocates at a House Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday, 15 December.

Speaking with emotion, she said: "Are we not tired of hearing the stories of victims, hearing from victims’ families? Are we not tired of hearing yet another tragedy because of gun violence? When is enough, enough?"

Ten-year-old Tess Mata was one of 19 children killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School on 24 May.

