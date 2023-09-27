CCTV captures van crashing into Lego store causing extensive damage

CCTV captures the moment a van crashes through a Lego store, causing extensive damage to the Michigan-based shop.

The crash happened at the Bricks and Minifigs Frand Rapids on Saturday 23 September.

The owners said the crash had caused “extensive damage” across the building and the store.

The van driver fled the scene and local police are investigating the incident, they said.

This security camera footage published on Monday shows the moment the van crashes through one of the store’s windows, destroying display cases and hitting a column.