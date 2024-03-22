Nearly £50,000 of illegal vapes found hidden in disused WWII bunker in Swansea

Illegal vapes with a street value of nearly £50,000 have been found in a disused Second World War bunker in a Swansea garden.

Swansea Council Trading Standards Officers, with the assistance of specially trained tobacco and vape detection dogs, found the contraband during the search of a local shop suspected of selling both illegal vapes and counterfeit tobacco.

A search of the bunker at the rear of the shop also unearthed large quantities of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.

According to Swansea Council, the illegal vapes have a street value of more than £47,000.

The case is now being investigated is likely to lead to charges for the shop owner.