Journalists in Venezuela are taking to buses and balconies to deliver news and preserve press freedom in the South American nation.

The media is facing mounting pressure from a government trying to control the flow of information, leaving millions across the country to access news largely through state-operated channels.

In Caracas, journalists are fighting back by delivering the headlines to buses full of passengers in person, mimicking live television broadcasts.

Others are giving away free newspapers on public transport, while many more are walking into neighborhoods and reading the news to people gathered around them.