Thermonuclear missiles roll through Moscow’s Red Square in Victory Day rehearsal

Russia has been showing off the scale of its nuclear weapons during a rehearsal for Monday’s Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

The RS-24 Yars ballistic missile - which experts believe can can carry up to 10 warheads - was seen rolling through the streets on a 16-wheeler vehicle.

Victory Day (9 May), celebrates Russia’s World War 2 victory, and it seems Putin is hoping to celebrate another in war-torn Ukraine during the event.

Eight MiG-29 fighters also flew over in a ‘Z’ formation - the pro-Russian symbol seen throughout the Ukraine invasion.

