Spectacular volcano eruption on Galapagos Islands captured in new footage

A volcano on Fernandina Island, the third largest in the Galapagos, began a new eruption on Saturday 2 March.

The nighttime sky was lit up as lava tumbled from the La Cumbre volcano toward the sea in impressive footage.

On Fernandina Island, about 640 square kilometres in area, there are no human settlements, so “there is no risk to people”.

The island, however, is home to a number of species including iguanas, penguins and flightless cormorants.

The La Cumbre volcano is one of the most active in the Galapagos Island chain.