A clip of Volodymyr Zelensky shouting “Putin has been toppled” from a Ukrainian TV show has resurfaced on social media.

Before becoming president in 2019, Zelensky was an actor, appearing in multiple films and TV shows.

In one of those shows, Servant of the People, he played Ukraine’s president and a clip from the comedy has since resurfaced.

Trying to get the attention of representatives in the room, Zelensky shouts “Putin has been toppled!” so everyone turns around.

“That was a joke. There was just no other way to stop you,” he adds.

