Moment plain-clothed police officers tackle and arrest drug dealer in Cardiff park
Aerial footage captures the moment plain-clothed police officers tacked and arrested a drug dealer in a Cardiff park.
Chiko Moyo, 18, was found in possession of 57 wraps of crack cocaine and 16 wraps of heroin in Anderson Park, Adamsdown, according to South Wales Police.
Footage from National Police Air Service shows his spontaneous arrest, by plain-clothed officers who were patrolling the park at 10:30am on 23 March.
Moyo was charged and later pleaded guilty at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.
He was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders institution for each offence, to run concurrently.
