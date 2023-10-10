Labour aims to make Wales a country without any Tory MPs, says Mark Drakeford

Mark Drakeford has told the Labour Party conference that he aims to unseat all Conservative MPs in Wales at the next election.

The Welsh Labour leader addressed crowds in Liverpool on Monday 9 October.

“As we approach the general election, our ambition is to make Wales once again a country free of Tory MPs,” Mr Drakeford said.

“Free of their toxic brand of personal attacks and culture wars, free of a deep hostility to devolution, their casual cruelty and their malign neglect.”