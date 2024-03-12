Independent TV
Mystery 10ft monolith appears out of nowhere in Welsh countryside
A mystery steel monolith appeared out of nowhere on a hill in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, baffling locals.
Footage taken by Craig Muir shows the strange structure shaped like a toblerone standing straight up in the muddy ground.
It follows similar sightings of monoliths across the globe - such as when a structure in the remote Utah desert appeared and disappeared in 2020.
Local Richard Haynes told WalesOnline the Welsh monolith, located in Hay Bluff, was 10 feet tall and hollow.
“[It was light enough for two people to carrity it up and plant it in the ground,” he said.
