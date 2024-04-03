Violent suspect Walter Medina has been arrested after a high-speed car chase, reaching speeds above 100 mph, in Hillsborough County, Florida. Police arrested 48-year-old Medina for holding a woman captive and torturing her over several months.

The victim was kidnapped in January and since then has been subjected to “unimaginable suffering” according to Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister. The victim told police that Mr Medina threatened to kill her if she tried to escape. On Monday 1 April , she escaped to a Mobil gas station in Seffner, Florida, where authorities were called.

Walter Medina is now in custody and is being charged with attempted murder and armed kidnapping.