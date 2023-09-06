A Washington State police officer pursuing a group of teenage suspects used an unusual tactic to trick them into surrendering - barking like a policedog.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in the city of University Place on 18 August and after stop sticks were used to deflate the car’s tyres, the suspects made off on foot.

As police surrounded the area, one deputy spotted two of the teenagers hiding in a creek bed and used a rather unique tactic to force them out.

“Stop, police! Don’t make us release our K-9!” the deputy can be heard shouting before someone starts barking.

All four juveniles then came out of the creek bed and surrendered.