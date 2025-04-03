Bizarre moment police arrest weeping man who allegedly stole ex-girlfriend’s chicken

Washington police arrested a weeping man in the woods after he allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s chicken named Polly.

According to a video posted to X by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 on March 29 to report that her unnamed ex, 50, broke into her house. He allegedly screamed, “I’ve got Polly” multiple times before fleeing with the chicken.

Bodycam shows deputies approaching the man in the woods after a search.

“Don’t hurt my chicken,” the man can be heard saying as he cries, still clutching Polly.

The officers allowed the man to safely place the chicken in a patrol vehicle. He was charged with burglary and violating an order of protection.