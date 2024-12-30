Watch: Anthony Hopkins celebrates 49 years of sobriety

Anthony Hopkins released a video to his Instagram on Sunday, 29th December, celebrating his 49th year of sobriety.

The Silence of the Lambs actor describes his moment of realisation after a drunk driving incident and suffering from memory loss.

Almost half a century after going sober he is now celebrating his “unexpectedly long life” after recovering from his alcoholism, remarking he will be 87 in two days.

He reminds those watching that alcoholism “is a killer” and that if others are struggling, they are not alone and help is available.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.