Watch: Russian ship sinks after mysterious explosion.

Footage shows a Russian vessel moments before it sank, having reportedly experienced an explosion in the engine room.

The ship was filmed tilting dangerously to one side as it drifted through the Mediterranean. Its last signal came at 10.04 pm GMT on 23 December.

Ursa Major - the name of the cargo ship - had a history of transporting heavy military equipment and was under sanctions.

The vessel sank between Spain and Algeria. Two sailors died and 14 were rescued by Spanish forces.

An investigation has been launched to discover why the vessel sank.