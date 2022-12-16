Officials have declared a regional drought emergency in California as the state faces the prospect of the fourth dry year in a row.

The United States’ largest water supplier, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, declared the emergency for all of southern California.

The action paves the way for potential mandatory water restrictions in 2023, which could impact around 19 million people.

Officials have announced that water agencies will get just 5 per cent of their requested supplies for the start of next year, a decision which has been impacted by lower reservoir levels.

