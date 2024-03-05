Wayne Couzens tells detectives “I’m in a bad place” as he is questioned over the murder of Sarah Everard in a previously unseen interview.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, the killer police officer is quizzed over the marketing executive’s disappearance.

The clip is shown in new BBC documentary Sarah Everard: The Search for Justice which airs at 9pm on Tuesday (5 March).

During the interview, which took place on 11 March 2021, Couzens is shown a picture of Ms Everard, who he had kidnapped, raped, and murdered eight days earlier in south London.

He briefly stares at the image as a detective asks him if he recognises the person in the picture.