Flash flooding hits Austria after record rainfall

Austria has experienced severe flash flooding after heavy rain fell in the west of the country.

Firefighters have been clearing up roads and villages affected by the weather in Voralberg, as over 1,500 floods or mudslides were reported to emergency services. No injuries were reported in this region.

Public transport has also been affected by the weather, with rail services between Lindau and Bregenz temporarily suspended early Saturday morning, 20 August.

Severe rainfall has also hit nearby Bavaria, Germany. At least five people were killed as a result of fallen trees, police said.

