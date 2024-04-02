Chunk of California highway collapses into sea cutting off access to Big Sur

Part of California’s iconic Highway 1 collapsed on Saturday, 30 March, cutting off Big Sur.

As many as 1,600 people were stranded in the small city until a single lane reopened on Sunday after being closed overnight.

Convoys of vehicles resumed at 8 a.m. Monday for one lane of the highway.

The collapse occurred close to Rocky Creek Bridge approximately 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Monterey, prompting traffic to back up for miles in both directions.

Collapses, mudflows and rockslides prompted by severe weather have frequently forced the closure of the famous route.