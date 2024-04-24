Watch: Shower of sparks as lightning strikes house roof during China storm

Watch the moment a lightning strike causes a shower of sparks after hitting the roof of a house in China.

Footage shows heavy rainfall in a mountainside village near Zunyi in Guizhou province on Thursday 18 April.

The peaceful scene was suddenly shattered when there was a loud blast followed by a shower of sparks as the lightning struck the roof.

Fragments cascaded down the side of the home and scattered onto the ground before fizzling out in the heavy rain.

The house was empty at the time and nobody was harmed in the strike.