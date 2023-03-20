Malawi president pleads for aid after Cyclone Freddy devastation

Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to the international community to send urgent help to his southern African nation, which has been ravaged by Cyclone Freddy.

Storms have killed more than 300 people and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

“We need immediate help,” Mr Chakwera told Al Jazeera last Thursday, as he spoke from outside a camp in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital and one of the areas hardest hit.

“We need helicopters now that [the storms have] cleared off somewhat so that we can airlift some foodstuffs and other equipment.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.