Cricket grounds completely submerged by floodwater after heavy downpour

Heavy rain which swept the UK has left a first-class county cricket club completely submerged by floodwater.

This aerial footage reveals the severity of flooding which has washed over Worcestershire in recent days.

The waterlogged pitch can be seen in this video, with continued flooding visible stretching out in the surrounding area.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club is home to the Worcestershire Rapids team, also known as “the Pears.”

Flooding continued to impact Worcester on Wednesday, 11 January, with locals asked to avoid the city centre.

