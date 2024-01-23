Child rescued after falling into icy pond in Arkansas

A child who fell into an icy pond was rescued by a quick-thinking police officer in Arkansas on Saturday, 20 January.

Jonesboro Police Department released bodycam footage showing the incident at the Gladiola Estates complex.

An officer, named by the department as Troy Ellison, runs through properties before finding the youngster who is holding onto the side of the ice with his body submerged in water.

Ellison pulled the child to safety assisted by Lt Shon Morris and the Jonesboro Fire Department.

The child was taken to hospital to be assessed for any injuries.