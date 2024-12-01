Rescuers waded through waist-high water in India's Puducherry region as Cyclone Fengal brought the heaviest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years to the region according to the country's weather office.

Cyclone Fengal killed at least 19 people in India and Sri Lanka and caused flooding in Tamil Nadu state and the Puducherry region after crossing India's southern coast from the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

Flights from Chennai were temporarily suspended on Saturday, but had resumed as of early Sunday morning, India's airport authority said.