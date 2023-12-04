Residents wade through knee-deep water as Chennai hit by flooding

Streets were flooded in Chennai, India, as locals waded through knee-deep water after torrential rainfall fell on Monday, 4 December.

Coastal areas were evacuated, schools and offices were closed, and flights were cancelled ahead of a severe cyclonic storm expected to make landfall in the next day.

Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, 5 December, the country's weather office said.

Authorities have warned fishing boats not to venture out to sea.

Sustained winds of 90-100km/h (56-62 mph) are expected.