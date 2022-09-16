Severity of fatal flooding in Italy’s Marche region revealed in aerial footage

Aerial footage shared by Italian first responders reveals the severity of fatal flooding which has swept the Marche region on Friday, September 16.

Vigili del Fuoco, Itlay’s firefighting service, posted this video showing land inundated by floodwater in the commune of Senigallia.

Officials on Friday morning said at least seven people have died and three are missing.

Firefighters said they had already been called out to 400 rescues by 11am local time.

Around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours in the region.

