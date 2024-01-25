Heavy snowstorm brings whiteout conditions and travel chaos to northern Japan

Heavy snow blanketed parts of Japan on Thursday, 25 January, a day after cold weather meant almost 800 vehicles were trapped for hours on an expressway.

Two trailers stuck in the snow on the Meishin expressway triggered a 6km-long traffic jam on Wednesday.

Soldiers were deployed to help free the vehicles.

The expressway was closed while snowploughs and trucks were sent out to help trapped drivers.

According to Japan's Meteorological Agency, up to 60cm of snow was predicted to fall in Tohoku region until Friday.