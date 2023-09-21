Huge landspout touches down in rural Kansas after heavy storms

A mini tornado was spotted swirling over a rural area of Kansas in dramatic footage captured following heavy storms and severe rainfall.

The clip, filmed in Nekoma on Tuesday, 19 September, shows a “landspout” forming over farmers’ fields.

Experts say that the small twister is similar to a full tornado but only lasts around a couple of minutes.

The mini tornado came as isolated storms and heavy rainfall hit Rush County from Tuesday night.

Rain is expected to continue until Thursday.