Woman trapped in flipped car during tornado rescued in Louisiana

A woman trapped in a flipped car following a tornado in Louisiana was rescued by police and firefighters, dramatic bodycam footage shows.

Slidell Police Department released footage on Friday, 12 April, showing officer Rodney West’s efforts to save the driver after her SUV overturned in Wednesday's extreme weather.

The officer asks the woman if she's scared, to which she nods.

"Alright, me too, okay... you’ll be alright," West replies.

The driver was able to walk away from the wreckage on her own before being assisted to a nearby McDonald's.