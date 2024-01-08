Heavy snow coats New Jersey as winter storm hits tri-state area

Residents in parts of New Jersey had to break out their snow gear this weekend.

The tri-state area saw its first significant winter snowstorm in a few years on Saturday 6 January, with conditions on the roads described as “horrible”.

“It came down pretty quick and we didn’t expect that much,” one resident in Allamuchy Township told Fox.

“We thought it was going to be a lot less than what fell.”

Officials in nearby Morris County urged drivers to stay off the roads if they don’t need to be out over the weekend.