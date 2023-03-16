Man hangs on for life during helicopter rescue from raging Los Angeles river

Crews rushed to the rescue of a man who was clinging for his life in the rapidly moving Los Angeles River.

This video shows the moment the man was hoisted from the gushing water in the Boyle Heights area of the city.

The river had been moving at pace as an atmospheric river hit California on Wednesday, 15 March.

LAFD paramedics said that the man was suffering from the effects of hypothermia, and was hospitalised for further treatment.

