Giant hailstones ‘the size of peaches’ batter Catalonia town

Giant hailstones described as being “the size of peaches” pelted down over a town in Catalonia on Tuesday, 30 August.

A child was fatally struck by one of the massive hailstones, which measured over 10 centimetres in diameter.

Local media reported that 40 people were injured in the downpour in the town of La Bisbal d’Emporda.

Witness Lluis Ribas said the storm was “completely sudden and very violent” and caused “significant damage” to roofs and vehicles.

Footage shows the scene as the hail battered Carrer de l’Aigueta in the town.

