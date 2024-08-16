Cars fall into Menorca storm drain as heavy thunderstorms hit Spain

Cars were swept into a fast flowing storm drain in Menorca as Spain's Balearic Islands were hit by heavy flooding on Thursday, 15 August.

Local media reported roads were submerged by water following heavy rain and thunder storms.

There were reports of flights being delayed and power cuts.

Civilians had to be rescued from the roofs of their homes, and officials warned locals to stay indoors and not to go on beaches.

In Majorca, emergency services said they attended incidents including fires started by lightning strikes.