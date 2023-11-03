A mangled 4x4 pick-up truck washed up on a beach in Devon after fierce waves during Storm Ciaran pulled it into the sea.

Footage shows the vehicle being hit by waves on the Sidmouth seafront on Wednesday, 1 November.

Beer Coastguard said they attended the scene with Devon and Somerset fire and rescue teams and other specialist crews.

"A member of the public informed us that there were no persons left in the vehicle, a fact that the police soon confirmed," they said in a Facebook post.