Hailstorm creates ‘winter wonderland’ in summer in Texas

A hailstorm created a winter wonderland scene during summer in Texas.

Footage shows the ice pellets falling and covering the ground with snow-like sheets in Marathon on 30 May.

Resident Harry Weinman said the landscape transformed from brown scorched land into frozen ground despite previous temperatures reaching an average of 32 degrees Celsius.

The hail accumulated at least two inches deep and the temperatures dropped to a mere 4 degrees Celsius.

After continued severe weather hit East Texas over the last week, more than 100,000 residents were also left without power.