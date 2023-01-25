Tornado leaves path of destruction across Houston

A tornado caused extensive property damage in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday (24 January) leaving many without power.

Debris was strewn across neighbourhoods in Pasadena and Deer Park in the extreme conditions.

Footage from Deer Park shows roofs torn from the tops of buildings and power lines being brought down.

Vehicles damaged by the weather have been left abandoned in the street.

Schools have been closed due to a large number of families being displaced.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado passed through south of Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South.

