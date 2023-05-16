Homes left destroyed as Texas town ravaged by powerful tornado

One person was killed and several others injured when a tornado tore through a small Texas town in the early hours of Saturday morning (14 May), officials said.

Videos shared by Jorge Callejas show the damage in the aftermath of the tornado in Laguna Heights, a small town between Port Isabel and Laguna Vista near the border with Mexico.

Multiple structures and vehicles are destroyed, power lines and trees are down, and debris is scattered everywhere.

The National Weather Service estimated wind speeds of 86-105 mph and “possibly up to 110 mph.”

