Snow blankets the Cotswolds as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

Snow has blanketed the scenic Cotswolds countryside as an Arctic blast has Britons shivering.

This footage shows the frosty scene in Cheltenham as the area known for its natural beauty was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Chilly conditions are forecast to continue until next week, according to The Met Office, which says we can expect sub-zero temperatures at night.

London and parts of south-east England will be under snow and ice warnings from 6pm on Sunday (11 December) until 9am Monday.

