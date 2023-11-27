Bulgaria issues red weather warning as heavy snow covers country

Powerful winter storms brought heavy snowfall in Bulgaria, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in large parts of the country on Sunday 26 November.

More than 1,000 settlements, mostly in the northeast, were left without electricity, according to prime minister Nikolay Denkov.

Two people died in traffic accidents and 36 were left injured during the stormy weather in the last 24 hours.

Strong winds also closed roads, caused traffic accidents and travel delays, and downed trees and power lines.

Heavy snowfall and strong blizzards also hit Romania and Moldova.