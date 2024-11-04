Watch: Wackiest US election commercials from 2024 campaign trail

With less than 24 hours to go to Election Day, our TV screens continue to be inundated with election-related commercials.

From a grenade launcher to snakes, it appears some candidates will do anything to get the attention of voters.

Who can forget Donald Trump trolling Joe Biden with his White House senior living ad: ‘Where residents feel like presidents’ or Trump attorney Will Scharf firing a grenade launcher at a stack of evidence boxes and indictments?

The Independent takes a look at the weirdest ads of 2024.