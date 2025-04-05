Dog catches attention of whale by barking on boat in Hawaii

A Hawaii boat captain who rebuilt her whale-watching tour business after losing three boats in the 2023 Lahaina wildfire captured the moment a whale greeted her dog, Macy, who had been barking to get the sea creature’s attention near Lahaina.

“After years of being patient, a whale decided to meet her,” Macy’s owner captioned the video.

In the video, Macy barks at the whale, which then emerges from the water to look at her.

“He was flattered and decided to hang out with her for a bit. Macy’s love for the ocean is so pure, we named our new boat at Maui Ocean Adventures after her,” said the owner.