A rare white bison calf was spotted in Yellowstone National Park, a sighting viewed by Native American tribes as fulfilling a prophecy.

Montana photographer Erin Braaten photographed the animal, the first white bison birth from the last wild herd in the US according to modern records, in Lamar Valley on 4 June.

It is “both a blessing and a warning” said Chief Arvol Looking Horse, spiritual leader of the Lakota, Dakota and the Nakota Oyate in South Dakota.

The birth of a white buffalo calf with a black nose, eyes and hooves is akin to the second coming of Jesus Christ for the Lakota, Looking Horse said.