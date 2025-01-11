Incredible timelapse shows how quickly Palisades wildfires spread across Los Angeles

An incredible timelapse video has captured how quickly the deadly wildfires spread across LA, devastating communities in their path.

The unique viewpoint was captured by The Surfer’s View from a Los Angeles beach and shows the sheer scale of the wildfire.

Officials continue to battle stubborn blazes eating up more than 35,000 acres as the death toll from the deadly wildfires hit 11 on Saturday (11 January).

There are six active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are the most destructive in the state’s history. Both are less than 10 percent contained.

The Surfer’s View live link can be followed here.