Wilko closure: Final sale signs go up as stores begin to shut

Final sale signs were displayed at Wilko stores as the high street chain was due to close its first group of shops on Tuesday, 12 September.

Twenty-four stores across the UK will shut in the first phase of closures following the dramatic collapse of the high street chain, making hundreds of workers redundant.

On Monday, administrators confirmed all the group’s remaining shop, warehouse and support centre workers are set to lose their jobs.

The family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops.

“It’s a very, very sad day, especially for the employers of Wilko, but also for the highstreet in general”, said British Independent Retailers Association rep Jeff Moody.