Sun Sets On Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon Campaign

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Wimbledon by qualifier Lulu Sun today (Sunday 9 July), losing her chance to move to the quater-finals for the first time.

The 21-year-old was beaten 6-2 5-7 6-2 by her New Zealand opponant, who is ranked the 123rd tennis player in the world.

The last British player in the singles, she also pulled out of the mixed-doubles with Andrew Murray on Saturday, bringing the two-time World Champion’s career to a sudden end.

She pulled out on account of “stiffness” in her wrist, following last summer when she had surgery to removed growths of bone from her hands that were causing the star pain.