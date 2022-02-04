Vladimir Putin appeared to fall asleep as Ukrainian athletes entered the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics.

The Russian president was in attendance at the Beijing National Stadium, but as cameras cut to him, he was seen laying back with his eyes shut.

Mr Putin did wake up after a few moments, but his ill-timed moment of rest was broadcast live around the world.

While the president watched Ukraine's athletes parade at the Winter Olympics, tensions continue to rise in eastern Europe, with 100,000 Russian soldiers amassed on the border between the two countries.

