CCTV shows moments before two 12-year-olds murder victim in machete attack

CCTV shows moments before Shawn Seesahai was murdered by two 12-year-old boys in a machete attack in Wolverhampton.

The 19-year-old victim was seen with his friends travelling, shopping and walking to the park where he was later stabbed through the heart.

On Monday, 11 June, jurors unanimously convicted the youths, who are believed to be youngest defendants convicted of murder in Britain since Robert Thompson and Jon Venables.

Both were found guilty of murder and one guilty of possessing a bladed article.