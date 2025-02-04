This is the moment a woman comes “within half a second of being hit by train” at level crossing in Merseyside.

Network Rail is urging the public to pay full attention at level crossings following a near miss incident at Crescent Road level crossing in Birkdale on 24 January.

Footage shows the female pedestrian ignoring warning lights and audible signals, as she is just half a second away from being struck by an oncoming train.

Chief inspector Jamie McGowan said: “There is simply no excuse for misusing a level crossing and ignoring safety procedures.”