Fire and smoke billows from multi-storey flat in Woolwich

Firefighters battled a blaze on the 17th floor of a flat in the Woolwich area of London on Wednesday, 20 July.

Black smoke can be seen billowing from the four-bedroom flat in footage of the startling scene in the southeast area of the capital.

The blaze could be seen from miles away as eyewitnesses filmed the sky filling with dark smoke.

Around 125 firefighters were deployed to the scene, according to officials, with the impacted four-roomed flat “completely alight.”

London Fire Brigade said crews were also dealing with a fire spread across a hectare of grass opposite the building.

