This is the moment a WWII bomb explodes next to a runway forcing flight cancellations at an airport in Japan.

CCTV captured the blast as a plane prepared for take-off- at Miyazaki Bougainvillea Airport on Wednesday (2 October).

Officials said a bomb disposal team from the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force later investigated the explosion.

Experts found an American bomb had been buried beneath the land surface, probably dating to a wartime air raid.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said the runway was shutdown and 87 flights were cancelled. He said there was 'no danger' of further explosions.